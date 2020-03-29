Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

