Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 5,573 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

