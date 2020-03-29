Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,510 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,786 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,800 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $11,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

