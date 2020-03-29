Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after buying an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,386,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after buying an additional 173,208 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.