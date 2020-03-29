Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report sales of $68.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $68.80 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $280.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $280.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.66 million, with estimates ranging from $298.51 million to $300.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752,187 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

