Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $1.41 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 561.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $34.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $73.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.49 million to $360.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

