Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $1.41 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 561.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $34.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $73.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.49 million to $360.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply