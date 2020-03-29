Brokerages Anticipate Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) to Announce ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fuel Tech’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.