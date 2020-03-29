Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $19.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Halliburton stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

