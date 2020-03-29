Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $185.59 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.99 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.