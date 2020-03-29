Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $416.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.50 million. Lumentum posted sales of $432.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

LITE opened at $70.00 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -874.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

