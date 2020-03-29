Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $161.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the highest is $170.42 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $148.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $763.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $786.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $867.43 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $911.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

PLNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $30,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.