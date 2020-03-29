Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.56 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $161.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the highest is $170.42 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $148.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $763.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $786.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $867.43 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $911.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

PLNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $30,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply