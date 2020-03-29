Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $39.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPB stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

