Brokerages Anticipate Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.72). Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniqure.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $50,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE opened at $44.26 on Friday. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.16.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

