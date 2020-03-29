Brokerages Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post $28.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 billion. Anthem reported sales of $24.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $117.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.89 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.78 billion to $128.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $222.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.