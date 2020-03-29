Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Garmin reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,909. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

