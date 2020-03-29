Brokerages Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $791.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.93 million. Godaddy reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

