Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). GoPro reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

