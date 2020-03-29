Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $133.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the highest is $134.80 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $134.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.32 million to $560.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $538.99 million, with estimates ranging from $522.19 million to $571.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

