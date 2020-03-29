Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $120,468,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

