Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

