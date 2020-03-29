Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 27th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMTC. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.