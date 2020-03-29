BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Apple accounts for 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.