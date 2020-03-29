Bulwark (BWK) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market cap of $98,484.92 and $12.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.