Burst (BURST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,183.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit and Livecoin. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $133,183.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,087,213,362 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.