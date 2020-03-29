BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.13 Million

Brokerages predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $460.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.25 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $416.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

