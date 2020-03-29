Bytom (BTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.05 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Bytom has a market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BigONE, BitMart, LBank, Neraex, CoinTiger, OKEx, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinEx, RightBTC, Bibox, EXX, FCoin, OTCBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

