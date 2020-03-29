Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 27th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $21,882,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

CABA stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

