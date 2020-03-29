Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.57 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $320.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $323.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $278.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,449,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $974.03 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,569.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

