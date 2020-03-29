Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 307,416 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.02% of Canadian National Railway worth $657,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 278,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 276,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 115,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

