Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Solar worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Canadian Solar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.28 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

