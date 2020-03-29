Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

