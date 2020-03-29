Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $64,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 2.07. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

