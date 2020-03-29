Capital International Investors Has $35.69 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,530 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

