Capital International Investors Has $52.65 Million Stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Capital International Investors increased its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.34% of HUYA worth $52,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

