Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.43% of Insulet worth $45,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

