Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.46% of MGM Resorts International worth $80,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:MGM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

