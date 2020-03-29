Capital Research Global Investors Has $125.37 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,599 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $125,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 216,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

