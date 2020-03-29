Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 98,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.70% of Primo Water worth $47,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 771,312 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $6,648,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 419,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

