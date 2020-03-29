Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 375.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,922 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.27% of Bausch Health Companies worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

