Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.72% of Revance Therapeutics worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC opened at $15.59 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.