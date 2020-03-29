Capital World Investors Buys 313,945 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.13% of Cortexyme worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $44.08 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

