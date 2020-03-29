Capital World Investors Has $28.19 Million Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.86% of Addus Homecare worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.