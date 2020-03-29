Capital World Investors Invests $4.20 Million in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,897,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.