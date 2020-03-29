Capital World Investors Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zillow Group by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $35.91 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

