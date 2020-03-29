Capital World Investors Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $79.28 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

