Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Capri by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

CPRI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.