Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $35.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $255.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.26 million to $271.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $331.34 million to $365.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 689,926 shares of company stock valued at $25,336,867 and have sold 293,638 shares valued at $23,114,560. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

