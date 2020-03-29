Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,883,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 233,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 415,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

