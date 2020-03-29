Caspian Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800,166.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $800,166.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

