CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Concourse Capital Management LLC

Concourse Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 1.6% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CBIZ worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CBIZ by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.31. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.